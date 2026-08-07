Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: In lineup Friday

Freeman (hand) will start at first base and bat third Friday against the Diamondbacks.

Freeman was pulled from Wednesday's game against the Cubs after getting hit on the hand by a pitch, but X-rays came back negative after the game, and he won't have to miss any starts as a result of the incident. The veteran first baseman has been seeing the ball very well to begin the second half, putting together a 15-game hitting streak in which he's slashed .466/.483/.534 while collecting three RBI and five runs scored.