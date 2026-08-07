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Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: In lineup Friday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Freeman (hand) will start at first base and bat third Friday against the Diamondbacks.

Freeman was pulled from Wednesday's game against the Cubs after getting hit on the hand by a pitch, but X-rays came back negative after the game, and he won't have to miss any starts as a result of the incident. The veteran first baseman has been seeing the ball very well to begin the second half, putting together a 15-game hitting streak in which he's slashed .466/.483/.534 while collecting three RBI and five runs scored.

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