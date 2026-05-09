Freeman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-1 win over Atlanta.

Freeman tacked a third run onto Chris Sale's line when he went deep in the sixth inning. Steady Freddie hasn't been held hitless in May, going 10-for-28 (.357) with five RBI over seven games this month. For the season, the first baseman is batting .278 with a .786 OPS, four homers, 20 RBI, 14 runs scored, 10 doubles, one triple and no stolen bases over 36 contests. He's locked into a starting role at first base.