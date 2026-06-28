Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Knocks three hits

Freeman went 3-for-5 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 15-3 win over the Padres.

Freeman has logged multiple hits in four straight games and has hit safely in six consecutive contests. The first baseman has been steady in June, going 31-for-92 (.337) over 24 contests this month while adding five home runs, six doubles and 15 RBI. For the season, he's hitting .291 with an .877 OPS, 13 homers, 44 RBI, 47 runs scored, 21 doubles, one triple and two stolen bases through 80 games.