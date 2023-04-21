Freeman went 0-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Cubs.

Freeman extended his on-base streak to six games with a walk in the eighth inning, and he subsequently stole second. The theft was the first of the season for the veteran first baseman -- he was caught stealing in his only other attempt. Freeman tallied a career-high 13 steals last year, adding some extra juice to his reliable fantasy production in nearly every other offensive category.