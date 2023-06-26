Freeman went 2-for-5 with two doubles, a run and an RBI against Houston in a loss Sunday.

Freeman came into the contest having been stuck on 1,998 career hits for the past two days. He doubled to left field for knock No. 1,999 in the sixth inning and reached 2,000 hits on an RBI double in the eighth. Freeman is one of just six active players to reach the 2,000-hit milestone, joining Miguel Cabrera, Joey Votto, Nelson Cruz, Elvis Andrus and Andrew McCutchen. Among that group, Freeman is having by far the best campaign, slashing .317/.397/.549 with 14 homers, 48 RBI, 62 runs, 10 thefts and a league-leading 27 doubles.