Freeman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Angels.

Freeman extended his hitting streak to six games with the fourth-inning solo shot, which was all the offense the Dodgers needed in the win. He's gone just 6-for-25 (.240) in that span, and just two of those knocks have gone for extra bases. The slump is barely registering in his season stats -- he's still slashing .323/.403/.558 with 14 homers, 47 RBI, 60 runs scored, 10 stolen bases, 25 doubles and a triple through 74 contests. The first baseman remains one of the top all-around producers from a fantasy perspective.