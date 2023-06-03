Freeman is hitting second and playing first base against the Yankees on Friday, but he is dealing with some neck stiffness, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Freeman was outstanding in May with a .400/.462/.722 slash along with six homers over 115 at-bats. The first baseman will play through the issue for now, but it's something to keep an eye on going forward with a chance Freeman could get a day or two off if the stiffness gets worse.