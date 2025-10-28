Freeman went 2-for-7 with solo home run, two RBI, two walks and a stolen base in Monday's 6-5 victory in Game 3 of the World Series against the Blue Jays.

Freeman came up clutch in the bottom of the fifth inning to tie the game at four on an RBI single to right field, though his biggest moment would come much later in the evening. Freeman stepped to the plate in the bottom of the 18th inning and cracked a solo home run to dead center, propelling the Dodgers to a 2-1 series lead. He's scuffled to a 3-for-13 start to the series but perhaps Monday's key blow will help him gain some juice at the dish heading into Tuesday's Game 4.