Freeman went 3-for-5 with a double in Saturday's 7-1 victory versus Cleveland.
Freeman notched three or more hits for the ninth time this season, and he's tied for eighth in the National League with 20 multi-hit games on the campaign. The first baseman has been solid in his first season with the Dodgers, registering a .292/.376/.448 slash line. He's hit only five home runs, but Freeman is on pace to set a career high in doubles -- his 22 two-baggers are fifth-most in baseball and are only three fewer than he hit all of last season.