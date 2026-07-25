Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Raps three more hits Friday

Freeman went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and a stolen base in a 4-2 win against the Mets on Friday.

Freeman scored half of the Dodgers' runs and recorded his 26th double of the season -- tied for second-most in the majors. The future Hall of Famer is moving up the all-time chart in the category, as his 573 career regular-season doubles put him in 27th place in MLB history. Freeman has collected three hits in each of his past two games to push his season slash line to .294/.377/.486 with 15 homers, 51 RBI, 56 runs and five stolen bases through 101 contests.