Freeman went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Angels.

Freeman has notched exactly one hit in each of his past five games, and he's reached safely via hit or walk in 13 consecutive contests. The first baseman's steal Tuesday was his 10th of the campaign, marking the third time in his career he's reached that mark. Freeman ranks third in the majors with a .324 average on the season, and he's one of 13 big-leaguers with double-digit thefts and homers so far.