Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown

Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Removed after fall

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Freeman was removed from Wednesday's game against the Royals due to an apparent injury, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Freeman fell into the Royals' dugout while tracking a pop-up in foul territory during the eighth inning. He initially remained in the game but was lifted for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the frame. His ability to remain in the game for a while after the incident suggests he avoided a serious injury, though the Dodgers should provide more information on his condition in the near future.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!