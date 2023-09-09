Freeman went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double and two runs scored in Friday's 8-5 win over the Nationals.

His fifth-inning two-bagger off Mason Thompson set a new Dodgers record, as it gave Freeman his 53rd double of the year -- breaking a mark that had stood since 1929 when the team played in Brooklyn and was known as the Robins. Freeman continues to push for a second MVP trophy, and since the beginning of August he's slashing .360/.430/.576 with 18 doubles, four homers, four steals, 18 RBI and 25 runs in 36 games.