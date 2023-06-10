Freeman went 2-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's loss to Philadelphia.

Freeman and Mookie Betts went back-to-back in the seventh inning to temporarily tie the score, though the Phillies ultimately prevailed on a Kyle Schwarber walk-off homer. Freeman continues to swing a hot bat, as he's tallied 27 multi-hit games on the campaign, including in each of his past two contests. The veteran ranks second in the league among qualified hitters with a .335 batting average, sixth with a .407 on-base percentage and fourth with a .576 slugging percentage while pacing MLB with 24 doubles.