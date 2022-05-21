Freeman 3-for-5 with two runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 4-1 win over the Phillies.

The first baseman was involved in every run the Dodgers scored on the night. Freeman has multi-hit performances in three of his last five games as he continues to be worth every penny he got paid in the offseason, and on the season he's slashing .322/.414/.497 with three homers, three steals, 21 RBI and 25 runs in 38 games.