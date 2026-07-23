Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Three hits, stolen base in win

Freeman went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 9-5 win over the Phillies.

Freeman grounded out in the first inning before reaching base in his final four plate appearances. Despite hitting a solid .270 through 17 July games, it was the 36-year-old's first three-hit effort since June 27, and his fourth-inning double was his first extra-base hit in nine games. For the season, he's slashing .289/.373/.480 with 15 homers, 51 RBI, 54 runs scored and four steals across 434 plate appearances.