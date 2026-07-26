Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Three more hits in win

Freeman went 3-for-4 in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Mets.

This was Freeman's third three-hit effort in a row, though all three knocks were singles Saturday. While the first baseman has been steady with the stick in July, batting .324 over 19 contests this month, he's supplied just five RBI. For the year, he's batting .299 with an .868 OPS, 15 home runs, 51 RBI, 56 runs scored, 26 doubles, one triple and five stolen bases over 102 contests. Given Freeman's prominent spot in a strong lineup, his run production should eventually get back on track.