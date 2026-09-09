Freeman is working through a right knee injury that will keep him out of the Dodgers' starting lineup against the Reds on Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Manager Dave Roberts relayed to reporters Wednesday that Freeman's knee issue was part of the reason why the veteran slugger served as the designated hitter Tuesday and will be on the bench for Wednesday's contest. Per Ardaya, Roberts added that there is "absolutely not" a possibility that Freeman goes on the injured list, indicating that the injury is a day-to-day issue. With the Dodgers off Thursday, Freeman has a good shot at returning to the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Marlins. Enrique Hernandez will start at first base Wednesday, and with Shohei Ohtani (biceps/knee/neck) sidelined, Will Smith will serve as the Dodgers' designated hitter.