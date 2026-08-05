Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: X-rays negative on hand

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters following Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the Cubs that X-rays on Freddie Freeman's hand came back negative, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Freeman was removed from the fifth inning of Wednesday's contest after being hit on the hand in his plate appearance in the top of the frame, but the good news is that he appears to have avoided a serious injury. With Thursday a scheduled off-day for the Dodgers, Freeman is expected to be in the lineup for Friday's road series opener against the Diamondbacks.