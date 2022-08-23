Hembree has produced a 5.14 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 10:1 K:BB over seven innings across seven appearances for Triple-A Oklahoma City since signing a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on June 30.

After getting cut loose by Pittsburgh on June 27, Hembree found a new organization soon thereafter, but the Dodgers had him spend about a month building up at extended spring training in Arizona before assigning him to Triple-A. Hembree has looked good in his initial appearances for Oklahoma City, but his lack of a 40-man roster spot could be an obstacle in him potentially making his way to the big-league roster before season's end.