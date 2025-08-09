Kim (shoulder) has been doing both defensive work and hitting in a cage, per DodgerBlue.com. "Hyeseong is doing well. He took some swings in the cage. I think on Friday we'll get him in a hitting group," manager Dave Roberts said. "So he's coming along. I think he says he's almost pain-free, so hopefully we'll get him back here soon."

Kim visibly struggled while swinging due to the shoulder issue and went 3-for-24 at the plate in his final nine games prior to landing on the IL. According to MLB.com, the rookie infielder resumed swinging a bat, taking grounders and running Aug. 4, so it seems his stay on the injured list won't be a lengthy one. It remains to be seen if the Dodgers will send Kim on a minor-league rehab assignment before he's activated.