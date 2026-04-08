Dodgers' Hyeseong Kim: Heading to bench Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kim is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.
Since receiving a call-up from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, Kim has started at shortstop in two of the Dodgers' ensuing four games and has gone 3-for-7 with a double, two walks and three runs. Miguel Rojas will get the nod at shortstop Wednesday, but as the left-handed option of the two, Kim could see the larger share of starts at the position until the Dodgers get Mookie Betts (oblique) back from the injured list.
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