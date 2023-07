Martinez (hamstring) is serving as the Dodgers' designated hitter and batting fifth Tuesday against the Blue Jays.

Martinez missed Sunday's series finale versus the Rangers and Monday's series opener versus the Blue Jays due to tightness in his left hamstring, but it has proven to be a minor issue. The veteran slugger boasts an .881 OPS with 24 homers and 73 RBI in 80 games this season for Los Angeles.