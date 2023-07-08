Martinez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, an additional RBI and a walk against the Angels in an 11-4 win Friday.

Each of the Dodgers' four All-Star position players went deep in the contest, including Martinez, who slugged a solo shot to left field in the second inning. The long ball pushed the veteran up to 21 homers on the campaign -- five more than he hit over 139 contests with Boston last season. Martinez added an RBI double in the third, drawing him to within one RBI of matching the 62 he posted last year with the Red Sox.