Martinez (hamstring) is hoping to be available to play Sunday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Martinez and the Dodgers had been targeting a Saturday return, but the designated hitter instead will go through a pregame workout that day with the hope of playing Sunday. The slugger hasn't been in the lineup since this past Sunday due to left hamstring injury but is feeling better after receiving an epidural injection earlier this week.
