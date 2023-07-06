Martinez went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Pirates.

Martinez entered Wednesday 0-for-12 over the last three games, starting July cold after a hot finish to June. The designated hitter ended the drought with his go-ahead blast in the fifth inning, which got him to the 20-homer mark for the eighth time in the last 10 seasons. He's added 59 RBI, 41 runs scored, 19 doubles, two triples and a stolen base while slashing .251/.296/.553 over 70 contests this season. Martinez remains a reliable power bat, but his 6.0 percent walk rate and 30.2 strikeout rate are among the worst marks of his career, suggesting a worse batting eye.