Martinez went 4-for-5 with two homers, four RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 5-0 victory over the Mets.

After having just one hit in his previous four games, Martinez showed why the Dodgers signed him over the offseason. The former Boston Red Sock showed off his vintage power, spraying homers to dead center and opposite field in back-to-back at-bats. With Trea and Justin Turner no longer on the team, Los Angeles will certainly be looking to Martinez as a centerpiece to the lineup going forward.