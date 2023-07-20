Outman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to Baltimore.

Outman took Dean Kremer deep in the fourth inning, belting a 414-foot solo shot to left-center field. It was his first long ball since he swatted two homers against Pittsburgh on July 4. Outman has come out of the All-Star break well, slashing .353/.522/.588 with a stolen base through six contests. Perhaps most promisingly, he's been showing a better eye at the plate, posting a 6:6 BB:K after recording a 26:104 mark in the first half of the campaign.