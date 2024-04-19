Share Video

Outman isn't in the Dodgers' lineup for Friday's game versus the Mets.

The lefty-hitting Outman will take a seat Friday as the Mets prepare to send southpaw Sean Manaea to the mound for the start of the game. Chris Taylor, Andy Pages and Teoscar Hernandez will start across the outfield while Outman watches from the dugout.

