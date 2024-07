Outman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Since his call-up from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, Outman has now started in two of the Dodgers' five games. The last two absences have come while the Dodgers have faced left-handed pitching, so the lefty-hitting Outman could still be poised to occupy the larger side of a platoon in the outfield with Miguel Vargas while Jason Heyward (knee) is on the injured list.