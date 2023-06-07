Outman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.

After taking a seat against right-hander Andrew Abbott in Tuesday's series opener, the lefty-hitting Outman will now remain on the bench versus a lefty (Brandon Williamson) on Wednesday. The Dodgers may not yet be ready to pull the plug on Outman as their primary center fielder, but it's clear that his leash has gotten considerably shorter while he's slashed a woeful .161/.257/.276 with a 37.6 percent strikeout rate since the beginning of May.