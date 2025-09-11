Outman went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Angels.

Batting ninth and getting the start in center field while Byron Buxton handled DH duties, Outman took Jose Urena deep in the third inning to get the Twins on the board. The 28-year-old outfielder has homered in back-to-back starts for his first long balls with his new club, but his contact issues have followed him from the Dodgers -- over his last 12 games he's batting just .206 (7-for-34) with a 3:14 BB:K.