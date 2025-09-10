Outman will start in center field and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Angels.

Though he'll stick in the lineup Wednesday while normal center fielder Byron Buxton serves as the Twins' designated hitter, the left-handed-hitting Outman had been on the bench in four of the Twins' previous six matchups with right-handed starting pitchers and looks to have moved into a fourth-outfielder role. Austin Martin has produced a .945 OPS since the start of September and has usurped Outman as the team's top option in left field.