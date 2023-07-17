Heyward (neck) is starting in right field and batting seventh Monday against the Orioles, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Heyward will return to the lineup after exiting Sunday's loss to the Mets early with what manager Dave Roberts described as a "stinger". The 33-year-old has gone 1-for-6 with two runs scored and a walk over the Dodgers' three games since the All-Star break.