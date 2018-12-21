Downs was traded to the Dodgers along with Josiah Gray and Homer Bailey in exchange for Yasiel Puig, Alex Wood and Matt Kemp, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

Downs is probably the most valuable player in this entire trade -- a shortstop with a good hit tool, developing power and good speed. He hit .257/.351/.402 with 13 home runs, 37 steals and a strikeout rate below 20 percent (19.7) at Low-A last year. Downs should enjoy the hitter-friendly conditions in the California League in his age 20/21 season.