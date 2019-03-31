Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Goes 3-for-3 with blast

Pederson went 3-for-3 with a lead-off home run, two walks and four runs scored in a 18-5 victory against the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

The Dodgers leadoff hitter is off to a fantastic start with seven hits, including three home runs, in the first three games. He's also scored seven runs. It looks like Pederson could platoon this season, so keep the expectations in check, but the great start already has owners thinking maybe he could reach a career best in at least the runs category. His most runs scored in a season is 67 from 2015.