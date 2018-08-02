Dodgers' Joc Pederson: May see reduction in playing time
Pederson started in center field and went 1-for-5 in Wednesday's 6-4 win over Milwaukee.
Pederson made just his second start over the last five games, but that was mainly due to a lefty-heavy portion of the schedule. The true threat to slugger's playing time comes in the form of trade deadline acquisitions Manny Machado and Brian Dozier, whose presence creates log jams at multiple positions on the depth chart. Pederson should continue to have a presence in the outfield against righties, but Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor could eat into his playing time in center with Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp occupying regular roles on the corners.
