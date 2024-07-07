Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Kelly (shoulder) isn't expected to return from the 60-day injured list until after the All-Star break, the Associated Press reports.

Kelly tossed a pair of scoreless innings in his first two rehab appearances for Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday and Friday before rejoining the Dodgers in Los Angeles. He tossed a simulated inning Sunday, but Roberts noted that the right-hander wasn't sharp, as he hit two batters during the outing. Roberts hasn't indicated that Kelly will be shut down, so the 36-year-old will presumably link back up with a minor-league affiliate during the upcoming week to make another rehab appearance or two before the Dodgers entertain his return to the bullpen after the break.