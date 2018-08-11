Dodgers' John Axford: Bounces back Friday
Axford fired a scoreless inning while giving up a hit and striking out two in Friday's loss to the Rockies.
Axford was shelled for six runs in his Dodger debut Aug. 4, but he was able to bounce back with a clean outing in a tough pitching environment. Closer Kenley Jansen is expected to miss four to six weeks with an irregular heartbeat, but manager Dave Roberts named Scott Alexander and Kenta Maeda the heads of his closing committee. Axford's disappointing 5.33 ERA this year is likely what caused him to be bypassed as an initial replacement. That said, the 35-year-old does have plenty of closing experience (144 career saves), so he shouldn't be completely ruled out of the equation, especially if the aforementioned options struggle early on.
