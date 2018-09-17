Dodgers' John Axford: Slated to return Monday
Axford (leg) expects to be activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Monday's series opener against the Rockies, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Axford has been out since mid-August with a fractured right fibula. The veteran right-hander, who struggled to a 5.13 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 54.1 innings prior to suffering the injury, figures to fill a middle-relief role for the Dodgers down the stretch.
