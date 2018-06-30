Chargois has been called up by the Dodgers, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Chargois will replace Walker Buehler, who will return to High-A Rancho Cucamonga to stretch out. Expect Chargois to work in a mop-up role until Buehler is ready to return. He had a brutal 12.08 ERA and 2.29 WHIP in 12.2 innings for the Reds and Rangers in his previous MLB stints this season.