The Dodgers will call up Dean from Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to Friday's game against the Blue Jays, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Signed to a minor-league contract over the offseason, Dean has slashed .274/.370/.426 with 25 stolen bases this season with Oklahoma City. He can play all three outfield spots and is likely to serve in a reserve outfielder/pinch runner role. The Dodgers will have to free up spots on the 26-man and 40-man rosters in order to add Dean.