The Dodgers called up Dean from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Dean will be replacing Esteury Ruiz on the bench, with Luken Baker cleared out to make room on the Dodgers' 40-man roster. The 28-year-old Dean will likely be used sparingly, although he figures to at least make his MLB debut in the coming days, which makes him a success story as a 17th-round pick in 2018. Dean swiped a total of 61 bags last year between Atlanta's Double-A and Triple-A affiliates.