Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that there's a "good possibility" Yates (hamstring) will be activated from the 15-day injured list this weekend, Benjamin Royer of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Yates threw a simulated game earlier this week and came out of it with no issues, clearing the way for his return. The veteran reliever has been out since mid-May with a right hamstring strain but will skip a rehab assignment and rejoin the Dodgers' bullpen sometime during the team's weekend series in St. Louis.