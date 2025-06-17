Yates picked up a save against the Padres on Monday by tossing a perfect ninth inning.

Manager Dave Roberts went to usual closer Tanner Scott to face the heart of San Diego's order in the eighth inning, then turned to Yates to close things out in the ninth. The right-handed Yates had little trouble doing so, throwing nine of 10 pitches for strikes and retiring Jake Cronenworth, Jose Iglesias and Tyler Wade in order. Roberts has shown a willingness to turn to Scott before the ninth frame when situations call for it, but that doesn't necessarily mean Yates will dominate save chances in those circumstances. In fact, the veteran reliever is one of four LA hurlers with multiple saves on the campaign for Los Angeles, and Alex Vesia tops him with three saves.