Farmer was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times

Farmer had a rough 30-game stint with the Dodgers earlier in the season in which he recorded a .230/.304/.279 batting line in 69 plate appearances. He has five doubles and three homers in 22 games for Triple-A Oklahoma City, but don't expect Farmer to get much run barring an injury to Dodgers catchers Yasmani Grandal or Austin Barnes.

