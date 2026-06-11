Dodgers' Kyle Hurt: Recent struggles continue

Hurt (1-1) took the loss and was charged with a blown save Wednesday against Pittsburgh, allowing four runs on three hits and two walks over one-third of an inning.

Hurt was summoned to begin the eighth frame with the Dodgers up 6-4. He quickly gave up the lead by issuing two walks, which were followed by a Tyler Callihan three-run homer. Hurt then surrendered two more hits before being replaced by Jack Dreyer, and the only out Hurt recorded came on a caught-stealing. The poor outing was the continuation of a rough stretch for Hurt, who has given up eight earned runs over his past 3.1 frames spanning four appearances. Prior to that, the right-hander had been extremely effective, pitching to a 1.00 ERA and 0.78 WHIP with a 21:4 K:BB through his first 18 innings of the season.