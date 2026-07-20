Dodgers' Kyle Tucker: Excluded from starting nine Monday

Tucker is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Tucker will head to the bench for the first time in the second half after he went 2-for-13 with two strikeouts in the Dodgers' three-game series against the Yankees over the weekend. Alex Call will draw the start in right field in place of Tucker, who has thus far maintained good health during his first season in Los Angeles but has produced a disappointing .702 OPS, by far the lowest mark of his career since his abbreviated 28-game rookie campaign with the Astros in 2018.