Dodgers' Kyle Tucker: Likely out for series

Manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Tucker (back) will likely remain out for the remainder of the team's series against the Twins, Dylan Hernandez of the California Post reports.

Tucker was pulled from Monday's contest due to lower-back spasms, and although the Dodgers are still optimistic he won't require a stint on the injured list, it sounds like his next opportunity to join the starting nine will come Friday in San Diego. Alex Call is set to start in right field Tuesday and could continue to do so until Tucker is cleared to return.