Tucker went 3-for-3 with a home run, a triple, five RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 6-2 win over the Marlins.

Tucker got the Dodgers on the board with a sacrifice fly in the third inning before launching a grand slam in the seventh. The 29-year-old has delivered back-to-back three-hit efforts for the first time in an otherwise disappointing campaign, going deep in both contests with four extra-base hits overall. On the year, he's slashing .230/.326/.375 with 14 homers, 65 RBI, 78 runs scored and 10 steals across 567 plate appearances.